“This has not been a time of instability in government, this has been a time of unbelievable cooperation and collaboration for the people of British Columbia,”

“This is exactly what John Horgan should have continued doing. He has chosen not to.

This is an irresponsible and unnecessary election that he’s proposing. Whatever excuses he’s making up for it, let’s be clear: This is about him and his party, putting their fortunes ahead of British Columbians at a time when people are worried about their jobs, their financial security, their children and their health.

And they don’t have the privilege that he has, with an ongoing salary and a secure pension.

“He has to realize that he is out of touch with reality for most British Columbians right now.”

Leader of the Green Party of BC, Sonia Furstenau