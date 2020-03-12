Quilt known as “Desert” and wall hangings donated to Sunnybank

Quilters Gwen Donaldson and Ruth McLarty.

Auxiliary Members Barbara Zapf, Deanna Franke, Susan Huffman and Linda Larson – pictured above

The quilt shown is called “Desert” and was donated by Judy Krack.

Thanks also to quilters who also donated a wall hanging to brighten up Sunnybank Centre.

Marianne Parsons, Liz Stanford, the late Enid Baker, Adrienne Cleave, Linda Richards, Linda Gallicano, Linda Richards, Phyllis Zaharia, Margaret Helgsen and Lorna Kelly who along with Margaret did the finishing work and labels.

The Ladies Auxiliary and the Residents of Sunnybank are grateful for the donation to the Centre and thank the quilters for the hours of work that went into this beautiful wall art.

Picture and article submitted by Linda Larson, President of Sunnybank Ladies Auxiliary