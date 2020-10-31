Howdy, Jack. I thought I’d pass on a query that perhaps some of your readers might have an answer to.
In my closet is a rather fine wooden coat hanger, to which is affixed a blue label with the following text. “The House of Hobberlin. Casual Mens Wear Ltd. Oliver, BC”.
I’ve always been curious about the who, what, and when of The House of Hobberlin”. Any chance you might put it out there for comment? —Cheers, Frank
— Frank R.Stariha
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
I don’t know if this is related but if you google up House of Hobberlin Oliver it will refer you to a company by that name that specialized in men’s casual clothing.