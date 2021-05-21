Q and A on policing costs for Oliver once population reaches 5000+

Councillor Dave Mattes has requested the following information be brought forward to Council for discussion:

1) Would it be possible to get accurate information from Osoyoos or another municipality that began paying policing following the last census?

I have received numerous documents from the Town of Osoyoos regarding the staffing compliment and the most recent financial impact on the Town of Osoyoos. Due to the confidential nature of these documents I have been asked not to share them. However I can summarize the costs that are currently being budgeted by the Town of Osoyoos.

Police Contract costs – 6 FTE @ $186k plus Overtime @ 70% = $817k

Support Staffing @ 100% = $110k

Keep of Prisoners @ 100% = $57k

Accommodations @ 100% = $71k

Total Municipal Share = $1,055k

A further item that Council will needs to be aware of is costs pertaining to investigations when IHIT has to be involved. These costs may be borne by the jurisdiction where the incident occurred. Due diligence of Council with the RCMP will be required to ensure that the Town is fully aware of any extra policing costs that the Town may be responsible for. Eg. If a homicide investigation is required within Town boundaries will the Town be invoiced 100% of the costs of the investigation.

2) Specifically, what was the timing of payment following release of the census?

The following is an excerpt from the Solicitor General Police Services Policy Document:

“4.3 If a municipality previously under the 5,000 population threshold is found to be over

that threshold in the revised Census data, the municipality will be required to provide

policing on the April 01 immediately following the release of that data.”

3) What was the amount paid in the first year, or part year following the census?

If the Town of Oliver’s population exceeds 5,000 in 2021 the policing contract will be commence April 1, 2022. The Town of Oliver will be responsible for 9 months of policing costs in 2022.

4) Is the payment monthly, quarterly or annually?

Quarterly

5) What is the amount paid now?

Approximately $330,000 paid via the School tax requisition.

6) What is the staffing and size of their detachment relative to ours?

The Town of Osoyoos policing compliment is 6.

7) What is the detachment service area and population relative to ours?

We are awaiting further info from Osoyoos.

Source: Town of Oliver staff report