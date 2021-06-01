Push a broom – drop a rock June 1, 2021, 5:54 am Vaccinations now being given at the Oliver Curling Centre Did anyone tell you that? Yes you need to register and get a booking date !! This is not a drop in clinic. It would seem – nobody tells you !!
Deborah Ham says
Got e-mail for second shot this morning, and tried to book appointment through link in e-mail. Put in Oliver, then onto calendar which had notice that dates not available (June, July, Aug, etc). Next tried Osoyoos, and got same message.
Next I tried the phone line. Message said all lines busy, call again. Didn’t want to be dialing all morning.
Next up, booking in Penticton. No issues, could have had appointment tomorrow but by time I booked for all family members who had just received e-mail, earliest was Friday, June 4.
Not quite sure what is happening in Oliver or Osoyoos, or if there was a glitch but Penticton seems to be doing just fine.
Joyce Kuzyk says
I agree that the system has been difficult for many. I am lucky that I could book online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated (finding this out by accident).
I helped friends who do not have a computer by phoning 1-833-838-2323.
Have your Pharmacare Number, date of birth ready and request for your 2nd dose appointment.
And, yes, go to the Oliver Curling Club for your shot, but leave your broom at home and please don’t drop any rocks!