Publisher’s rant

Everyone loves it – when the olde man gets on his high horse and pontificates.

At the bottom of this piece is a pix I took 11 years ago when ODN was in its infancy… that was followed by a big fire at the school, forest fires near the town core and a thousand other stories in the “naked city”.

A number of people have commented that not having Oliver Daily News will be a loss.

But we all shall survive.

By my calendar we have about five weeks to go to express the memories of the 10+ years that many businesses have supported as an alternative to the “print world” that really has not been able to adapt to the modern times of “social media”.

Despite the fact that the captain of this ship fell overboard a few too many times – because he drank too much “cool-aid” – it has been a very interesting run.

One of my critics – I shall – protect him – said – you have lost the confidence of the advertisers – which is specious and BS to be honest.

A number of crucial sponsors or ‘poster advertisers’ bailed in early 2020 when Covid-19 inflicted wounds to local retails and businesses. Yes that had an effect on me – but the vast majority of supporters on board prior to Covid – are still with me (or you) if you appreciate that cash is needed to run an operation like mine.

“Why do you not sell it?” saith the masses!

No one wants to commit their life to this cause. That’s the bottom line.

My prediction – once ODN is gone and buried at the cemetery – the print media will become even worse – more corporate – more integrated – more about the money and less about the story.

The Herald is now based in Kelowna

The Western is based in a Black Hole

The Times Chronicle – which used to be two proud broadsheets is a shadow of it’s former owners – like Sommerville and Stodola.

To Don and Stan, to Michael and Chris – we really miss the good old days.!!!!!!