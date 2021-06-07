Publisher states

On the TUP application (Chris Van Hooydonk et al) – the RDOS board in Penticton will approve it. !!

The local APC never had a chance even to chat about it.

If you study the history, the land, the ALC, the zoning, the application, the use of the land – many can be confused and suggest a lot of choices.

What ODN does now………… and MAY in the future……….. is to give people a chance to exchange opinion intelligently but still moderate it in a legal way.

You will not see this locally in the INK press.

Things may change since the Publisher announced the closure was “near”.

Pray – next week an announcement.