Public meeting set for Phase 2 of Meadowlark Housing

Site context and proposal:

The subject property is within the South East Meadowlark Plan (the “Plan”) area. The property is being utilized as a fruit orchard and a single family dwelling. The property abuts the north end of a kettle pond; the developable portion of the property is approximately 1.2 ha (3 acres) in size.

As part of the subdivision process, the applicant will be having an environmental assessment prepared to determine the required building setback from the pond. A conservation covenant may be registered on the foreshore area of the pond depending on the comments received from the Qualified Environmental Professional.

The pond area will be dedicated to the Town and preserved as natural habitat. The proposed development consists of a mix of residential uses. A total of 27 lots are included in the draft plan of subdivision (Attachment 6). A minimum of 8 secondary suites will be included within the single family homes.

The development will provide 4 duplexes (8 residential units) which will contribute to the Town’s near market housing program. The proposal provides for a total of 23 single family homes, 8 units within 4 duplexes, and a minimum of 8 suites, thus providing of minimum of 39 new residential units which is in conformance with the medium density requirements as outlined in the Plan.

***

Date set: A public meeting (hearing) to be held in Council Chambers Monday March 2nd, 2020

Source: Documents from Town of Osoyoos – decision by video