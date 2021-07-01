Public Hearing set for new butcher shop on Main Street

Black Sage Butcher has applied for a zoning amendment to allow the business to legally operate downtown at 6234 Main Street.

The proposed location is an empty commercial space with a residential unit above.

Director of Development Services Randy Houle states the amendment will allow a distillery, winery or other related business to open in this location in the future.

Houle said the impact of these future businesses on neighbouring properties would be minimal.

“Staff do not see any added concerns of a butcher shop being located in close proximity to the neighbouring properties beyond ensuring that garbage pickup occurs on a frequent basis.”

Houle says the proposal will help fill another empty retail space along Main Street, leading to more local tourist traffic in the downtown core.

In a letter to town council, Black Sage Butcher directors Matt Leyes and Ravina Johal explained their Station Street location is too small to meet the needs of their growing business.