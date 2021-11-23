Public Hearing scheduled for Townhome project at Lakeside Rd and Merlot Avenue

Bylaw

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.19, Development Permit (with Variances) – 6643 Lakeside Drive –

Council give first and second readings to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.19. A Public Hearing for the Zoning Amendment Bylaw is to be scheduled for December 13, 2021 at which time all delegations and submissions will be heard for the Development Permit (with variances). This Zoning Amendment Bylaw and Development Permit (with variances) will see the construction of a 20 unit townhouse development comprised of five buildings each with four townhouse units.