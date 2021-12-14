Public Hearing needed for a re zoning for new EV car plant at Flea Market

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.21 – 6005 Station Street & 248 Co-op Avenue – Council gave first and second readings to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.21, and directed staff to schedule a Public Hearing for January 10, 2022. This Zoning Amendment Bylaw will permit vehicle manufacturing at these locations.

Proposal:

The applicant is proposing to operate an electric vehicle manufacturing business within the existing flea market portion of the building. The adjacent lot behind the building will be fenced and used for additional employee parking and vehicle access into the building. The proposed use falls under the definition of “manufacturing,” which is not listed as a permitted use in the C3 zone. For this reason, a site-specific zoning amendment is required.

It should be noted that “service industry establishment, minor” is listed as a permitted use in the C3 zone, which includes automobile sales, rental and repair as well as autobody repair and painting. This does not, however, include the manufacturing component.

Regulatory Provisions:

The Official Community Plan’s broad community goals include supporting and retaining existing businesses, while encouraging new businesses to locate in the Town of Oliver. The commercial policies include supporting a vibrant local economy by encouraging a wide range of commercial uses for both residents and visitors.

The Commercial Highway designation of the OCP includes policies that support the use of lands for gas stations and other automobile orientated products and services. The proposed use meets the intent of this designation.

Analysis:

Support Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.21

Staff consider that the proposed zoning amendment represents best use of the lands for the following reasons:

• Several industrial uses, such as sign manufacturing, outdoor storage and a sawmill continue to operate in the area, meaning that a vehicle manufacturing business will not be a drastic change to the character of the street. Furthermore, the proposed use will occur indoors, limiting the impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.

• The business is at the end of the block, and not amongst existing commercial businesses in operation which reduces any potential conflicts.

• A new, activated storefront will increase foot traffic in the area on a daily basis, rather than on a weekly basis associated with the flea market operation. This will have a positive impact on the street and nearby businesses.

The proposed amendment will also have overall benefits to the community, including:

• the hiring of 15 new employees.

• the investment of new, innovative and environmentally conscious technology.

• an increase in travelling customers which will stay in the area and contribute to the local economy.

To remain consistent with the Official Community Plan, the proposed amendment permits vehicle manufacturing only, rather than all forms of manufacturing. The ten required off-street parking spaces will be provided at the south end of the building, accessed from Co-op Avenue.

Additional parking spaces will be accommodated on the neighbouring lot (248 Co-op Avenue). Given that the proposal is unlikely to impact the surrounding neighbourhood and the numerous benefits it will have to the street and the community as a whole, Staff are recommending that Council support the application.

