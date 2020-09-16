Provincial Election – stirring the pot

Boundary Similkameen

Do the Liberals have a candidate – ready to go if an election called?

Will the NDP utilize Colleen Ross of Grand Forks again?

Despite rumours of a fall election – there has been very little “political” action in our provincial riding.

MLA Linda Larson indicated previously she is not planning on running again – several people have been mentioned as a replacement but a decision has NOT been made by those in the party.

Rumblings of some new interest in the NDP job – but it seems “mums” the word.

ODN has reached out but so far – no one wants to appear to be too eager….