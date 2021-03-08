Prepare for vaccinations – locations finally announced Sunday

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning on March 8th, seniors aged 90+, Aboriginal people aged 65+ and Elders are able to call Interior Health to book their vaccination appointment.

Immunization appointments will begin in our region on March 15. All health authorities in B.C. are registering individuals starting in the three age groupings below.

Only call in when you’re eligible. You may call in any time after you become eligible. Family members or those who provide trusted support can call in to register eligible seniors for a vaccine appointment.

To register, please call 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

Locations

Oliver – Legion Hall

Osoyoos – Health Centre

Penticton – Trade and Convention Centre

Summerland – Curling Rink

Keremeos – Health Centre