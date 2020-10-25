Premier John Horgan and NDP re-elected – Liberals shaken

The NDP will form a historic majority government in British Columbia for the first time in more than 20 years, CBC News projects, as voters opted to stay the course in a tumultuous year and send Leader John Horgan back to the legislature as the only consecutive two-term premier in his party’s history.

Horgan and the party are projected to take 55 of B.C.’s 87 ridings as of 11:30 p.m PT on Saturday, compared to 29 for the Liberals and three for the Green Party.

It will be the first NDP majority since 1996.

Just 50 seats would constitute a decisive victory in any B.C. election, as it only takes 44 to form government. Fifty-five seats for the NDP would break the previous party record of 51 seats in 1991.

Source: CBC Vancouver

Update from Elections BC

– “Initial count is not complete in the following districts: Boundary-Similkameen and Kootenay West. Initial count will resume on Sunday, October 25 and results will be updated when initial count is complete.”