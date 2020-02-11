Possible – but…….. – ride hailing in the Southern Okanagan?

The Passenger Transportation Board, which is an independent licensing tribunal, is mandated to make decisions on applications relating to passenger directed vehicle authorizations in British Columbia, including ride hailing authorizations.

The Board has completed its review of five additional ride hailing company applications.

The Board has decided to approve the applications of:

• Kabu Ride Inc. to operate in Region 4 – Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo

The decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process which included supporting information provided by the applicants

and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.

Copies of the decisions can be viewed in the PT Board Bulletin of February 7, 2020.

The Registrar has been directed to issue licences to Kabu Ride Inc.

Next steps for the approved applicants after receiving licences from the Registrar are to secure appropriate motor vehicle insurance and to work with municipalities in their operating areas to ensure compliance with local by-laws.