Polls Poles and more statistics

More Canadians are in favour of vaccine passportsthan five months ago, a new poll has found.

In the online survey of a representative national sample, 68% of Canadians think it is a “good idea” to rely on “Proof of Vaccination” certificates for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 in order to be able to go live concerts as spectators, up 11 points since a similar Research Co. poll conducted last May.

As was the case in July, practically nine-in-ten Canadians (88%, =) say they have already been inoculated against COVID-19, or plan to do so.

In late September, only 9% of Canadians readily acknowledge that they will definitely or probably not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Practically seven-in-ten Canadians (69%, -1) say that they wear a mask every time they go out—a proportion that rises to 75% among women and to 71% among Canadians aged 35-to-54.

More than one-in-five Canadians say they are overeating or eating more than usual at home (23%, -4) and cleaning the groceries they buy to prevent infection (21%, -3).

Fewer Canadians admit to losing their temper more than usual at home (15%, -1), not ordering food from restaurants at all because they fear infection (14%, -2), having a bath or shower less often (12%, -2), drinking more alcohol than usual at home (13%, -1) and brushing their teeth less often than before the pandemic (7%, -2).

Mario Canseco, President of Research Co.