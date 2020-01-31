Poll and a few comments

Over this weekend we will try to judge whether the SO – Oliver and Osoyoos has a problem finding doctors or retaining those who have been attracted to our communities.
Fill in the poll to the right. Thanks
Below an ad on a BC website – a further search indicated many medical positions that need to be filled including two doctors for Osoyoos.
Is this a crisis?
It is to those who need a doctor!!
To the BC government – It is my belief they (it) wants to spend the least amount of money as possible to handle the situation.
Based on the silliness of much of government spending that I can identify – an office of recruitment is needed with strict rules – find the professionals, train the professionals, place the professionals.
Is it the job of government to sit around a table with sandwiches and discuss all of this? Where is the plan? Where is the action.
What is really needed is a Royal Commission – to look for the culprits in the system. Those that build larger buildings in the health field and do not take care of the primary need in medicine – front line professionals…..
Leave a Reply