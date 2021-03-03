I am becoming a little bit frustrated.
Many Oliver businesses are failing, reducing hours, closing at the worst.
But…. they do not or did not advertise.
90 percent of my customers are still holding up well…… too many to mention – too many to write their story.
I need your guidance – 2020 and 2021 has seen a huge drop in ODN revenue…… but but – our regular supporters have not “dropped” the ball.
Comment if you like about what is good about ODN and what is NOT to your liking.
Within reason – no comment will be refused.
Comments
Dennis Frewin says
Oliver Daily News
is my only source of local news and would be disappointed to see it close. I for one would be happy to contribute to a voluntary subscription. I would like to see different editorials and comments from the readers. We have to start a dialogue as we are so fractured and many are lost.
Agree on your last – different opinions – shall answer your contribution idea when ALL have….. ???