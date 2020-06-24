Deer
Lots of them
Downtown
In the meadows
Many congregate at Heritage House* rest home and are fed on a regular basis.
Saw something today – that I photographed and will send to the Conservation Service.
I could show you the photograph and try to portray the discussion but it will not resonant in MHO.
A woman was standing within five feet of the deer and I advise her this was dangerous and wrong.
Carolyn Tipler says
Whilst it is not illegal feeding any wildlife it is discouraged – why do people want to do this? They are much healthier eating a natural diet. I am sure there are many people who have gardens who are not happy at all that the deer are being encouraged in the residential areas Maybe the deer feeders should give thought to the fact that they may well be encouraging predators too!
neil seidler says
The name of the facility is Heritage House not Heritage Hills
Publisher: Too much coffee lol
Roxy o’connell says
People don’t understand, a fed deer is a dead deer.