Polishing a press release – or secrecy revealed

Parks Canada sat down Monday with RDOS representatives to talk turkey…. or was that mineral claims, Spotted Lake, agriculture in Cawston, boundaries that overlap into Towns, citizen concerns, indigenous people’s rights etc.
Those in attendance included rural representatives for Area A Osoyoos, Area B Cawston, Area C Oliver, and Area G Keremeos
***
Areas A, B, C, and G Directors had a meeting with Parks Canada Monday on the subject of a (NPR) National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan.
Parks Canada will be releasing an update to the media detailing the contents of the meeting which are able to be disclosed publicly, thereby ensuring that no sensitive information is released.
Parks Canada asks that none of the attendees release updates to the media or members of the public.
A summary of the meeting will be crafted immediately after the meeting and sent to the tripartite partners ? for review before being released to the media.
Comments
Bill Eggert says
heaven forbid that information on a meeting by OUR representatives is released before they have a chance to “manicure” the document.
By the time “we the people” hear about it, the policy will be in place and we will be confronted with a low level bureaucrat that just shrugs their shoulders and points out that they didn’t make the policy.
So tired of this.
Well back to fighting for my water rights.