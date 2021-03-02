Polishing a press release – or secrecy revealed

Parks Canada sat down Monday with RDOS representatives to talk turkey…. or was that mineral claims, Spotted Lake, agriculture in Cawston, boundaries that overlap into Towns, citizen concerns, indigenous people’s rights etc.

Those in attendance included rural representatives for Area A Osoyoos, Area B Cawston, Area C Oliver, and Area G Keremeos

***

Areas A, B, C, and G Directors had a meeting with Parks Canada Monday on the subject of a (NPR) National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan.

Parks Canada will be releasing an update to the media detailing the contents of the meeting which are able to be disclosed publicly, thereby ensuring that no sensitive information is released.

Parks Canada asks that none of the attendees release updates to the media or members of the public.

A summary of the meeting will be crafted immediately after the meeting and sent to the tripartite partners ? for review before being released to the media.