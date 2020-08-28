Plaque unveiled, ribbon cut – Park at Bridge now officially open

Mayor Martin Johansen at podium.

Johansen said “we are here to officially open Bridge Park that features a sculpture that pays homage to the Salmon Chief and the fish that sustained the Silyx people for many generations.

Recognition of the Okanagan Nation people in the South Okanagan is foremost on the minds of the council-Town of Oliver. The park was designed to provide opportunities for visitors and locals alike to rest and reflect and enjoy the quiet space off a busy roadway.”

Plaque shows old river and channelized Okanagan River. Ceremonies ended after speeches, drums and the “Okanagan Song”.

Chief Clarence Louie touched on three points addressing his small audience:

– a thank you to the Town of Oliver for inviting and including the OIB people in the ceremony and honouring the Salmon Chief

– an ask for a discussion on land rights as much land taken by the settlers of band land in the last century and before

– support with federal authorities as to fishing rights on the Okanagan River from McIntrye Dam to the border.

Ribbon about to be cut

Attending – Town of Oliver, council and staff

Osoyoos Indian Band, Chief, council and staff

Public not invited due to Covid-19 rules re the size of a gathering. Less than 50 people attended.