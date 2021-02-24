Pipes and more pipes – BIG Pipes

A tour today with a good friend and fellow council member for 17 years.

This project will be cost up to 9.2 millions dollars with the present contractor in place and the work at the north end progressing nicely. The province of BC granting $5 million of project cost… with the federal government giving ZILCH to the farmers in the South Okanagan for this project that should help sustain the water supply for 100 years. For the record this is an irrigation water system. Most water supplied by the Town of Oliver for domestic consumption is a totally different system.

In 1924 – the “ditch” was one of the most publicized waters system in North America….

This is not a new ditch or a refurbished one – it is an intricate, engineered project to pipe irrigation from one side of a high running creek (Vaseux) and then elevated with less volume, down a road, across the highway, down a road, across the highway to OIB land where the water is to be dumped back in the ditch north of Mud Lake.

Once that is all done…… the Gallagher Lake syphon is gone with – a hole under the rocks slides.