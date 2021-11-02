Pilot safe – airplane damaged Monday

,

Photo by Huia Martin

 

9:30 am – Oliver Airport

Dale Hyworon  – pilot  of Oliver ( aircraft Mooney S/H/P )

attempts to lift off at Oliver Airport – heading south and decides to abort prior to make the plane elevate.

The plane crashes into the south face of the airport at Oliver – with skin damage to the wings

Local authoritities including Airport Manager and Oliver Fire Department notified.

Transport Canada to investigate incident.

 

Comments

  1. This is definitely not Dale’s “Mooney!”

    Publisher: John long time no hear!!! Plane information and owner given to ODN by the Airport Manager.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Oliver Daily News