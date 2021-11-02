Pilot safe – airplane damaged Monday

Photo by Huia Martin
9:30 am – Oliver Airport
Dale Hyworon – pilot of Oliver ( aircraft Mooney S/H/P )
attempts to lift off at Oliver Airport – heading south and decides to abort prior to make the plane elevate.
The plane crashes into the south face of the airport at Oliver – with skin damage to the wings
Local authoritities including Airport Manager and Oliver Fire Department notified.
Transport Canada to investigate incident.
Comments
John Barnay says
This is definitely not Dale’s “Mooney!”
Publisher: John long time no hear!!! Plane information and owner given to ODN by the Airport Manager.