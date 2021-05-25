Phone RCMP if you can help

Picture on Facebook this week – damage at the student garden at Tuc el Nuit School

Patsy-Anne Takacs

We are so sad that our school garden at Tuc-el-Nuit has been vandalized this weekend. Months of learning and work has been destroyed. If you know anything about this please contact me or the RCMP. Attached are some photos of the damage. Our garden has been an amazing place of learning. We have contributed to the local food bank through Covid, have put countless hours of work into our beautiful space, to say little of the money spent.

Our hearts are heavy. Someone even went to the effort of bringing one of our scarecrows all the way across the field to lay it in front of our gym doors. We are hoping someone may know more about this and will come forward.