Penticton Indian Band confirms 9th positive case of Covid

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases after an April 22 funeral.

In a release posted on the PIB website Friday, April 30, the PIB confirmed that they had received their ninth positive test.

This relates to those who attended a funeral on the reserve on April 22.

PIB Health has so far completed 69 individual tests and begun contact tracing, with 32 completed on April 27 and 37 on April 28, according to the update.

The PIB is calling on its members to maintain proper precautions in order to manage the surge, and for all those that attended the funeral to self-monitor for symptoms.

In addition, the notice reminds band members that even if they have received their first dose of vaccine, it is still possible to contract and spread COVID-19.

The PIB had reported a potential COVID-19 exposure in January 2021, which led it to close the band offices.