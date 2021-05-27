Penticton BCAA auto centre closes

I wanted to let you know about a change to one of BCAA’s services in Penticton; specifically, that our local BCAA Auto Service Centre is now closed. While we are sad to go, we stand behind several local BCAA Approved Auto Repair Services shops, giving us confidence that our customers will continue to be in safe hands. As well, BCAA will continue to honour all warranties through our BCAA Auto Service Centres in Kelowna, Victoria, Nanaimo and South Surrey.

In our time here, it has been our absolute pleasure to care for your vehicles and get you safely back on the road, and given the industry leading survey ratings from our Members and customers, many of you have been pleased with us too. Unfortunately, over time it has become clear that the volume of business needed to sustain this location has not materialized.

BCAA will focus on our Kelowna BCAA Auto Service Centre, in addition to our Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island locations, where there is greater demand for our services.

Grant Stockwell

Senior Vice President and Chief Mobility Officer, BCAA