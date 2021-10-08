‘pedagogical core’ A quick question for school board administrators and trustees

ODN asked the Chair of SD 53 – No response

ODN asked the Superintendent of Schools and received this response:

“The pedagogical core as about organizing for teaching and learning and is at the core of all our work. It is more than about replacing the word with something like “teaching strategy’ as it involves innovation/transformation of content, resources, how learners are grouped, how teachers are grouped, interaction of students with content, teachers and each other to maximize learning.

In this context of equity, as we plan and work towards equity of our indigenous students, all of these things – the pedagogical core – are factored into our planning, professional development and collaboration.

We didn’t make the term up but I assure you, it is not there to confuse people and I doubt contributes to lack of attendance at board meetings.

We have had increased attendance in the last couple of years when we went to Zoom – I hope it continues as the board meets face to face “

Beverly Young

Superintendent of Schools/CEO

School District No. 53 (Okanagan-Similkameen)