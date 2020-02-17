Scott Fraser, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, have released the following statement.
The two ministers met in Victoria Monday talking about finding a peaceful resolution to the blockades across the country and other issues arising from the concerns of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.
“There is no doubt that the blockades and other events of the past several weeks have been, and continue to be, a significant challenge. We agree that dialogue is the best and preferred way to deal with these issues. We share a deep commitment to relationships with Indigenous peoples based on affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. We acknowledge that this is a difficult time for indigenous and non-indigenous peoples and are determined to work with all our partners to find the solutions.
“We have reached out through a joint letter to the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs about meeting with us at the earliest opportunity and are hopeful we can all work together to establish a process for ongoing and constructive dialogue and action to address the issues at hand.
“Our primary focus is everyone’s safety and ultimately, a peaceful resolution to the situation.”
Comments
ed Pedersen says
Justin must be opening Canada’s wallet again so the rest of the second class of Canada pays again.
Publisher:
ed – your man resigned.
Jr. is still there.
Do you have an answer to the question at hand…… or are you waiting for the revolution?
It should also be noted that Corporate Canada has been issuing BIG cheques for its purposes as well.
This is not a good time – 153 years in the making. Indigenous people could have been made partners in 1867 when the country of Canada declared itself. Did it?
No.