Picture courtesy of the Kelowna Courier
and the late Philip Moubray
Portrait of my grand father Lumb Stocks, his mother Emily (Fisher) Stocks, Alfred and Arthur Stocks
Special thanks to UBC and the Okanagan Historical Society
OHS article written in 1963
Verna DeMerchant (Fleming) says
Fabulous story. The names of the Stock family were well known amongst the early settlers of Oliver.
keith johnson says
Wonderful story of these great pioneers. I am already looking forward to Part Two. Thanks for posting.
John Bennest says
A couple of us chatting this morning
Pioneers were into cattle, farming, eggs, chickens, pigs, orchards, fruit, vegetables – ALL in the valley bottom
For some reason not known to me – my family on arrival went as far away from a church or civilization as possible. Philip Stocks was raised in the British gentry – a vicar and pastor of the high Anglicans of Europe. What pressure was on him – un-healthy as he was to travel abroad to the wild west – to die shortly thereafter in a wood cabin miles and miles away from civilization. Doesn’t add up. His sons, one went to the WW1 and died, Lumb Stocks become a valley photographer, Arthur became a Penticton orchard owner, May became a nurse, Ellen married Mr. Moubray of Kelowna and had a lot of kids.
Grannie Stocks buried next to her son Lumb, my mother Babe settled there and I shall be planted on the same spot at Lakeview Penticton