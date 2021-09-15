Parliament of Canada

Seats at last election in 2019
Liberals 157 lost two
Conservatives 121 lost two
Bloc 32
NDP 24
Green 3 lost 1
Vacant 1
Independent 5
Total 338
And a look at polls and an ODN projection
Liberals to lose 8 seats for 145
Conservatives to gain 7 seats for 128
Bloc 32 + 2 = 34
NDP to 24 + 4 = 28
Green 1 only – 1
PPC 1 only +1
Independent 1 only
Total 338
Prediction a Liberal Minority Government supported by the NDP and the Green
Comments
Sylvia Treptow says
In the early 2000’s the gov’t of Canada began collecting information on pensions received by individuals from countries like Germany. In 2004 the gov’t of Canada began taxing those pensions. With the 2020 income taxes, people were required to provide information on sales of the homes they lived in. And now there are rumblings about the possibility of taxing the proceeds of sales of personal residences. This is an easy source of income for the gov’t, especially with the huge increases in sales prices of homes over the last year and the never ending problem of homelessness. Next there will be rumblings about housing commissions, restrictions on amount of living accommodation space each individual is allowed, and housing commission permission required to relocate. This scenario was already in place in Berlin in the late 1980’s when my husband and I visited his family and childhood friends.
Paul Eby says
For those that vote liberal. If you own a house be prepared to pay tax on the proceeds of the sale.
From the Toronto Sun
“The home sale tax idea was part of a suite of proposals put forward for the party and the government to consider as policies for the federal budget. Of 19 policy ideas put forward by the Ontario Liberal caucus, the home sale tax ranked second overall and came with a hefty price tag.
The proposal called for a 50% tax on any profits on a home sale after one year of ownership, 25% after two years, 15% after three years, 10% after four, and 5% after five years.”
Carolyn Tipler says
What percentage when you have owned your home for 22 years? Is this designed to discourage house flipping?
Paul Eby says
Not sure why you are asking me these questions? I just shared the news clipping.