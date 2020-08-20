Palmer Lake fire near Loomis ,,,,,grows

Thanks SC -pix from time of break out

Today 3:00pm

WILDFIRE – Palmer Lake, Washington
The Town of Osoyoos Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring the Palmer Lake WA (USA) wildfire situation closely to ensure we continue to respond to emerging issues.

This includes conference calls and updates from BC Emergency Management (PREOC), BC Wildfire Service, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Washington State Department of Nature Resources (DNR).

Palmer Mountain Fire was reported to still be a good distance from the US/Canada Border. The upcoming weather could impact the wildfire.

 

Incident # 2020-WASPD-001947
Start Date 2 Days Ago (August 18)
Size 6,000 Acres
Cause Unknown

Proximity Approximately 15 kms from Canada/USA Border

Info Source: Town of Osoyoos

