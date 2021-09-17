Packin up and………… gone September 17, 2021, 8:37 am Oliver Airport – Site of BC Wildfire Services – camp Friday morning all the tents down and gone logistics crew remain to remove vehicles, kitchens etc.
Comments
pat whalley says
A heartfelt thankyou to all the men and women who worked so hard to keep our town safe. An awful summer of heat and smoke but we are all safe thanks to so many wonderful people.
Yes, they are just doing their job, but what a job they do. Imagine working in heave work gear, in the smoke and heat and coming home to a tent.
Well done all of you.