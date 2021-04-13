Over the weekend

From Wrigglesworth, Don

On Friday April 9th at approximately 1140 pm, Oliver RCMP were conducting patrols of the gas stations north of town and observed a black Infinity G6. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed, south on Highway 97. Vehicle appeared to have tinted tail lights, no front plate and a dark cover over the rear plate. Oliver RCMP file 2021-1420

On Sunday April 11th at 10am, Police from Keremeos and Oliver were patrolling Fairview Mountain Rd and came across a truck with a camper at about the 10km mark. The truck had been reported as stolen out of Kelowna. A 39 year old man who resides at Vaseaux Lake was arrested at the scene and initially provided a false name. He was found to have outstanding arrest warrants and faces new charges of Obstructing a Police Officer, Possession of Stolen Property and Driving While Prohibited. He will appear in Penticton Provincial Court on May 19th, 2021. Oliver RCMP file 2021-1434

Monday April 12th, Complainant reports that sometime overnight, his 2007 Yamaha Rhino was stolen from his property on Buchanan Drive, Oliver. Oliver RCMP file 2021-1443