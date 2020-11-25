Over dose death vs Covid death

The number of people who died from illicit drug toxicity in October 2020 (162) represents a 116% increase over the number of deaths in October 2019 (75). The BC Coroners Service has detected a sustained increase of illicit drug toxicity deaths since March 2020.

The province has now recorded eight consecutive months with over 100 illicit drug toxicity deaths.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on the overdose crisis in B.C.,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

“Exacerbating this is the highly toxic drug supply that exists in our communities right now.

Question???? How are the two problems related?

One seems to have more death and less attention

One seems to have less deaths and gets all the attention