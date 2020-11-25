Over dose death vs Covid death

The number of people who died from illicit drug toxicity in October 2020 (162) represents a 116% increase over the number of deaths in October 2019 (75). The BC Coroners Service has detected a sustained increase of illicit drug toxicity deaths since March 2020.
The province has now recorded eight consecutive months with over 100 illicit drug toxicity deaths.
OR 800 plus deaths
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on the overdose crisis in B.C.,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.
“Exacerbating this is the highly toxic drug supply that exists in our communities right now.
Question???? How are the two problems related?
One seems to have more death and less attention
One seems to have less deaths and gets all the attention
Comments
Mary Lou Gutscher says
And the solution? Use more force. Exaggerate the lies already being told by our “officials”. Pit neighbours against neighbours by hiring some to rat on others – even paying them to do it.
What does this remind you of?
What’s next on the agenda?
If you have a friend or acquaintance who lived through tyranny in their home countries, just ask them. They came here for freedom and instead are reliving the horrors of communism all over again here in Canada.
Our elected and appointed officials are trampling all over the Constitution and Charter of Rights and Freedoms in an ambitious drive to exercise their own agendas of ultimate control over the populace no matter what it takes.
Resist! For your own sake and that of your children and grandchildren and their generations to come.
Pat Hampson says
People taking drugs are likely to have lowered immune systems. Also they are less likely to have masks available or worry about masks when hanging in groups or buying from a dealer who has contact with many buyers.