Outdoor storage location ordered to close

Avro Oil (Terry Feeny) application to ALC
Application Type: Conduct a Non-Farm Use activity within the ALR – 3 legal lots 2.5 hectares
ALC Decision
Refused – Recently ALC said all of the land must be restored with soil taken away and that the land cannot be used for storage and the owner had until the end of this month to clear it.
The ALC has now extended that date till June.
Original Application
What is the purpose of the proposal?
To have an outdoor storage facility on this small highway frontage property.
The entire property is ALR
Does the proposal support agriculture in the short or long term?
This is a very small piece of property located in primary residential area. There is a need for outdoor storage in our area.
Land Use of Parcel(s) under application
Quantify and describe in detail all agriculture that currently takes place on the parcel(s).
The property housed a mechanical shop and single residence for years. Prior to that a convenience store.
Quantify and describe in detail all agricultural improvements made to the parcel(s).
No agricultural improvements have been made. There isn’t water to the property.
Quantify and describe all non-agricultural uses that currently takes place on the parcel(s).
Outdoor storage
****
Letter to Publisher:
