Outdoor storage location ordered to close

Avro Oil (Terry Feeny) application to ALC

Application Type: Conduct a Non-Farm Use activity within the ALR – 3 legal lots 2.5 hectares

ALC Decision

Refused – Recently ALC said all of the land must be restored with soil taken away and that the land cannot be used for storage and the owner had until the end of this month to clear it.

The ALC has now extended that date till June.

Original Application

What is the purpose of the proposal?

To have an outdoor storage facility on this small highway frontage property.

The entire property is ALR

Does the proposal support agriculture in the short or long term?

This is a very small piece of property located in primary residential area. There is a need for outdoor storage in our area.

Land Use of Parcel(s) under application

Quantify and describe in detail all agriculture that currently takes place on the parcel(s).

The property housed a mechanical shop and single residence for years. Prior to that a convenience store.

Quantify and describe in detail all agricultural improvements made to the parcel(s).

No agricultural improvements have been made. There isn’t water to the property.

Quantify and describe all non-agricultural uses that currently takes place on the parcel(s).

Outdoor storage

****

Letter to Publisher:

As you know I bought this 2.4 acre property zoned C1 at 7910 HWY 97 ( a broad commercial zoning classification..this property was a gas station, motel and repair facility since the late 1940’s )

It was my long term plan to create another self storage but in the mean time I wanted to get some revenue off of it.I have never heard of a C1 zoning within the ALR but I do now. RDOS was sympathetic and was receptive to the property staying commercial but because the ALR supersedes the RDOS they could not do anything.

The ALC said that I would have to pay for an application for non-farm use which I did but was turned down…I wasn’t even allowed to state my case or attend the meeting. Honestly I thought the RDOS would build a shrine for me for cleaning up that horrible messy corner with derelict cars, old boats, motorcycles, non conforming buildings and crap everywhere but even the local director through me under the bus.

After some threatening snotagrams from the RDOS and ALC ( I have one year to dispute the decision ) but the powers that be want the RV’s and vehicles off the site now and gave me until March 1 2020 to remove them. I asked for an extension as some of the RV owners are out of the country and one even died…they have given me until June to close up the business and remove the light gravel topping.

I talked to a friend of mine in Kelowna who does this type of ALC application all the time and he said nothing is getting removed from the ALR under the current provincial government no matter if it makes sense or not.

So I have options…to put it back the way it was ( I wish I could bring back all the crap I paid to have removed ) ..wait for a change in government, sell it or build a house on it.

I have to admit I’m discouraged with the process and anyone who can make a living wage off a 2.4 acre farm is a better man than me.My guess is one of the cannabis companies will buy it and farm pot and does that ever make sense. I will never again buy a property within the RDOS let alone the ALR.

I hope you print the whole thing.

Terry Feeny