Outbreak in Oliver – declared over – all recovered

UPDATE on Interior Health numbers:

Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH today, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 393 since the start of the pandemic.

additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH today, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to since the start of the pandemic. Fourteen cases are active and on isolation.

cases are active and on isolation. One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

person is in hospital. is in ICU with COVID-19. Within IH, there are 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.. Twelve are active and in isolation.

UPDATE Re: Krazy Cherry outbreak:

We are pleased to announce the outbreak at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver has been declared over by Interior Health. There were a total of four confirmed cases who have now recovered and the quarantine order is rescinded.