Outbreak in Oliver – declared over – all recovered

UPDATE on Interior Health numbers:
- Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH today, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 393 since the start of the pandemic.
- Fourteen cases are active and on isolation.
- One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.
- Within IH, there are 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.. Twelve are active and in isolation.
UPDATE Re: Krazy Cherry outbreak:
We are pleased to announce the outbreak at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver has been declared over by Interior Health. There were a total of four confirmed cases who have now recovered and the quarantine order is rescinded.
