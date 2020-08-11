Outbreak in Oliver – declared over – all recovered

UPDATE on Interior Health numbers:

  • Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH today, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 393 since the start of the pandemic.
  • Fourteen cases are active and on isolation.
  • One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.
  • Within IH, there are 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.Twelve are active and in isolation.

UPDATE Re: Krazy Cherry outbreak:

We are pleased to announce the outbreak at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver has been declared over by Interior Health. There were a total of four confirmed cases who have now recovered and the quarantine order is rescinded.

