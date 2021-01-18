Outbreak at McKinney is …. over

Update on IH numbers:

· Please refer to the BCCDC Dashboard for numbers. It is updated M-F by 4:30 p.m.

· Four new deaths to report for a total of 50.*

o 1 additional death at Sunnybank in Oliver.

o 2 deaths at Noric House in Vernon.

o 1 additional death at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“We are saddened to report an additional four deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend bringing our total in Interior Health to 50. I offer our condolences to the families, caregivers and loved ones of these four people who all passed in long-term care. We are in our most challenging period of this pandemic but hope is on the horizon as we continue rolling out vaccines every day. Now is the time to stay focused on the precautions that limit the spread of this challenging virus.”

Outbreak Declared Over

· The outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has been declared over. There was a total of 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on outbreaks:

· Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 10 staff cases.

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 18 cases: 14 residents and four staff.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 34 cases: 26 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 18 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 47 cases: 26 residents and 21 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 63 cases: 47 residents and 16 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.