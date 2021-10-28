Our Premier has a problem

“After noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery tomorrow.

Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.

“We have a lot of work to do to support British Columbians through this pandemic and beyond, and I’m proud of the dedication shown by our cabinet and caucus to that work.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Minister Mike Farnworth is being appointed as Deputy Premier along with his other duties.

Minister Farnworth is respected on all sides, for his incredible public service since being elected to the legislature 30 years ago.