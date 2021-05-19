Our part of the province – Interior Health – the latest

Interior Health (IH) was established as one of five geographically-based health authorities in 2001 by the
Government of British Columbia. It is responsible for ensuring publicly-funded health services are provided to over 742,000 residents of the Southern Interior.
Interior Health serves a large geographic area covering almost 216,000 square kilometres and includes larger cities such as Kelowna, Kamloops, Cranbrook, Trail, Penticton and Vernon
58 municipalities & 95 unincorporated places
55 First Nations communities
7 regional hospital districts
46 acute sites
16 community hospitals
4 service area hospitals
2 tertiary referral hospitals
6,564 residential care and assisted living beds
1,355 acute beds
more than 19,464 staff
1,526 physicians with privileges in IH’s acute facilities as of 2014
