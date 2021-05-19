Our part of the province – Interior Health – the latest

Interior Health (IH) was established as one of five geographically-based health authorities in 2001 by the
Government of British Columbia. It is responsible for ensuring publicly-funded health services are provided to over 742,000 residents of the Southern Interior.

Interior Health serves a large geographic area covering almost 216,000 square kilometres and includes larger cities such as Kelowna, Kamloops, Cranbrook, Trail, Penticton and Vernon

 58 municipalities & 95 unincorporated places
 55 First Nations communities
 7 regional hospital districts

 46 acute sites
 16 community hospitals
 4 service area hospitals
 2 tertiary referral hospitals
 6,564 residential care and assisted living beds
 1,355 acute beds

 more than 19,464 staff
 1,526 physicians with privileges in IH’s acute facilities as of 2014

