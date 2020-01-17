“Our hospital is on our property” …..that is good

Osoyoos Indian Band chief Clarence Louie spoke before the ceremonial ribbon was cut.
“We’re very lucky here at the Osoyoos Indian Band with this hospital, even though it’s on our old reserve property, that it’s only minutes away from our people.
We’re all going to wind up in hospital one day. Our mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, sisters, brothers are all going to wind up in this building one of these days.
This hospital is very important to for our people here at the Osoyoos Indian Band and all the communities,” said Louie.
Louie said the land east of Okanagan River was stolen from the local natives in the ” Haynes Deal ” – where OIB Reserve #1 was cut apart. Still a large irritant to local natives.
Comments
brent redenbach says
always a remark on how bad they got it! never ever just about the topic. geesh,move on its 2020.
Publisher: Brent – sometimes a bit more thought on a comment is a good thing. Many have your opinion – many do not. I too could blurt out something each time I hear Clarence assert his
thoughts on the “way it was” – recognizing the injustice of the past helps in the reconciliation that is needed now and in the future. Many believe the native people have received their share of the wealth, the land etc. I think you would have to do a lot of reading of court records to get a clearer picture of history. I too would like to move on – but that is not the reality and cannot be blown away on the wind of one gasp of air. Our history is living and it lives in Oliver. The answer to me has always beeen ‘win-win’ – sharing, caring and being involved as you can with our neighbours. Lim Limpt.
Recently I was invited to Sen Pok Chin School to look for a picture on the wall in the main hallway. It is a photograph donated by me, shot by my grand-father of Francis Baptiste. Now that I see that is hung where we agreed I can bring more and additional information on a period of time in OIB history that is honoured in many quarters.
Marina Veintimilla says
I don’t think that’s a remark about “how bad they got it” just stating a historical fact. I’m glad the coming generations are being educated about this and hopefully in the future these ignorant comments with slowly go away.
John P Hack says
Do you reflect on your parents passing, move on too then, reality check needed.