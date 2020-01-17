“Our hospital is on our property” …..that is good

Osoyoos Indian Band chief Clarence Louie spoke before the ceremonial ribbon was cut.

“We’re very lucky here at the Osoyoos Indian Band with this hospital, even though it’s on our old reserve property, that it’s only minutes away from our people.

We’re all going to wind up in hospital one day. Our mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, sisters, brothers are all going to wind up in this building one of these days.

This hospital is very important to for our people here at the Osoyoos Indian Band and all the communities,” said Louie.

Louie said the land east of Okanagan River was stolen from the local natives in the ” Haynes Deal ” – where OIB Reserve #1 was cut apart. Still a large irritant to local natives.