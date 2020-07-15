Osoyoos Town Council decisions and discussion

Business

· Council received the COVID-19 Safety Plan 2020 from the Director of Community Services. The plan addresses Employer Responsibilities, Risk Assessments, Safety Controls, Facility/Department overview and the next steps to re-opening our facilities.

· Council approved the COVID-19 Safety Plan 2020 for the reopening of the facilities in the Town of Osoyoos. This safety plan address the employer responsibilities, risk assessments, safety controls, facility/department overview.

· Council authorized staff to move forward with the design and costing for the rehabilitation of the sidewalk on the west-side of Main Street between Park Place and Kingfisher Drive. There have been ongoing concerns from stakeholders in the community with regards to the condition and usability of the section of sidewalk from Park Place to Kingfisher Dr. on the west side of Main street. This section is narrow, uneven and needs to be rehabilitated.

· Council approved the Work from Home Policy (HR-034) by removing references of COVID-19 and replace with infectious disease outbreaks or illness and change the title of the policy to Work from Home Policy (HR-034). The policy allows directors to allow employees to work from home under certain conditions.

· Council received the 2019-2021 Resort Development Strategy update and that $50,000 of unallocated funds in the Resort Development Strategy be designated for the purchase of a flat deck trailer and that an additional $14,000 be designate for expenses associated with beach cleaning services.

· Council approved the Anti-Racial Discrimination and Anti-Racism Policy (HR-009). With the events happening all around the world regarding racism and specifically in Canada, it is being proposed that Council adopts an Anti-Racial Discrimination and Anti-Racism Policy. This policy was written by the Town’s law firm and it was suggested that Council adopt it as it will complement the Respectful Workplace policy.

Bylaws

· Off-street Public Parking Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 1274.05, 2020 was read for a first, second and third time. The Town leases property at 6901 Main Street for boat trailer parking. This parking lot provides an area in the community for out of town residents or visitors to park their boats and trailers which eases the parking burden on Town roadways. The amending bylaw will amend the lot open and close times, possibly extend the operating season and review the current fees charged and what the administrative costs are associated to the boat trailer parking lot.