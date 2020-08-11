Osoyoos to hold “public”meeting in Sonora Centre

Special Open Meeting (AGM) on August 17, 2020

Pursuant to Section 99 of the Community Charter, the Town of Osoyoos is holding an Special Open Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium located at 8505 68th Avenue, Osoyoos, BC.

Council will consider the Town’s Annual Report and welcomes submissions and inquiries from the public at the meeting with respect to the Report. Copies of the Annual Report will be available at the Town Office as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020 or click here to view the report online.

Further notice is hereby given that the Regular Open Meeting of Council scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2020 will begin immediately following the Annual General Meeting.

Try this to see full report

https://osoyoos.civicweb.net/document/98340