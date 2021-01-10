Osoyoos set to award large contract for water twinning

OVERVIEW

Staff is requesting that Council authorize staff to enter into a contract with TwinCon Enterprises Ltd for the works outlined in the Tender documents “Twin Domestic Water Distribution System No.9 – Contract #2” for the amount of $2,671,950.12 including applicable taxes. TwinCon was the lowest bid of 17 submissions.

BACKGROUND

Tenders were received at the Town office on December 15, 2020. A total of 17 tenders were received and the results are summarized.

The above totals contain 5% GST and a $60,000 contingency allowance. All tenders have been checked and mathematical errors corrected.

This project is one of the final steps in completing the Twin Domestic Water Distribution in System No.9. It is still anticipated that looping to the dividend ridge pressure zone, totaling $372,060.00 (TRUE estimate April 23, 2020), will occur in the near future. The scope of Contract #2 is to extend the municipal water system to the east portion of the existing System No.9 rural irrigation system east of Highway No. 97.

The project entails installations of approximately 4.8 km of 100 – 250 mm diameter PVC watermain, 1.2 km of 19 – 50 mm diameter water service tubing, 79 new water services, hydrants, water meters, air release valves and automatic flush valves.

Contracts #1 and #2 combined total of $4,718,519.15 can be completed for $220,130.85 less than the

November 29, 2018 budgeted amount of $4,938,650.00.

References indicate TwinCon Enterprises Ltd. has the equipment and crew to meet all completion

dates noted above, therefore we recommend that the tender, as submitted by TwinCon Enterprises

Ltd. be awarded.

RECOMMENDATION

Staff is recommending that Council award the contract to TwinCon Enterprises Ltd in the amount of

$2,671,950.12 and that staff and signatories be authorized to enter into a contract for the works

specified in the Tender Documents.