Osoyoos robbery – suspect caught

2020-12-07 13:53 PST

File # Osoyoos 2020-6552

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested after committing a robbery at a local retail store.

On December 6, 2020 at 10:55 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the 9150 block of Main Street. A lone man was in the store attempting to purchase cartons of cigarettes. When his transaction did not go through, the man jumped the counter, breaking through a COVID barrier and assaulted the employee before fleeing with several packages of cigarettes.

Our officers located the man at a residence however he quickly ran in an attempt to avoid capture, states Sgt. Jason Bayda, Media Relations officer for the South Okanagan RCMP. Thankfully through our officer’s determination the man did not get far and was quickly taken into custody.

The 29 year-old man of Osoyoos was arrested on warrants for assault and sexual assault and now faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with an order.

Sgt. Jason Bayda