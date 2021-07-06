Local man stabbed while walking in Osoyoos

Osoyoos – Police investigating stabbing.

On July 3rd, 2021, at 11:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to a report of man having been stabbed while walking near Kingfisher Drive and 89th Avenue, in Osoyoos, BC.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the victim, a 52-year-old Osoyoos resident, was approached by several youths, as he walked along a pedestrian path near Legion Park. One of the male youths asked the victim for money. Upon the victim explaining he didn’t have any, the same youth assaulted the victim with a knife, and struck him with a skateboard. The youth immediately fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and with the help of his wife, who had been following behind her husband several metres, was able to return home and call 911.

Osoyoos RCMP are actively investigating this incident, and request anyone who may have witnessed any portion of it, to contact them at 250-495-7236.