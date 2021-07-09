Osoyoos Indian Band purchases land in Castlegar

TRADITIONAL TERRITORY PURCHASE

Congratulations to the Osoyoos Indian Band on their purchase of Lot #3 Broadwater road this property is 10 minutes upstream from Castlegar on the Columbia River. This is our traditional territory and OIB Chief and Council wanted members to have access for traditional usage. Hunting, Fishing, Berry picking etc.

The property is 9.4 acres located just above Kingsleyside Dam – great fishing, the property purchase price was $469,000. There is currently very little infrastructure but a land use plan is being developed. OIB has taken a proactive approach in what is our traditional territory as other tribal groups are contesting who were the original caretakers of this land.