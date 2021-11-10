Osoyoos gets government support for child care

Osoyoos Elementary school opened 24 new “Seamless Day” spaces last summer.

The 24 new child care spaces added at the school are from the renovation of two classrooms. The space can now be used as a kindergarten during the day with the addition of licenced child care in the mornings and afternoons. The Osoyoos facility is run by the School District #53 and was supported with approximately $93,000 in provincial funding.

“This renovation means more families can feel secure knowing their children are learning in bigger, brighter spaces from certified early childhood educators in a seamless program that transitions before and after school into the primary classrooms,” said Beverly Young, superintendent of schools, South Okanagan Similikameen District.

“The renovation also includes new picnic tables that facilitate outdoor learning as part of the program, which provides kids in our community even more opportunities to learn and play.”

“Families across the Interior have improved access to safe and fun places for their little ones, with even more spaces opening soon,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“We’re working with all kinds of partners to open child care spaces as quickly as possible. These spaces will support us in our recovery from the pandemic and will help continue building economically and socially vibrant communities. There’s still more to do to achieve truly inclusive universal child care, but we are well on our way.”