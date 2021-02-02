STRUCTURE FIRE IN 8900 BLOCK OF 92ND AVE

2021-02-02 at 10:30

At 00:14 hours on February 2, 2021 Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a Structure Fire in an apartment unit in the 8900 block of 92nd Ave.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with 14 personnel in 2 Engines, 1 Tender, 1 Rescue, and 1Command Vehicle to the emergency call. Upon the arrival of the Command Vehicle, residents were evacuating the building, light grey smoke was visible through the front doors. Residents reported that one person was still inside their apartment.

On arrival of the first Engine, Firefighters made entry into a unit on the first floor. Within 5 minutes of arrival on the scene, one occupant was rescued and received immediate medical attention by on-scene Firefighters until BC Emergency Health Services were able to take over patient care. Another individual, who was outside the apartment unit when Firefighters arrived, suffered burns from attempts to put out the fire and assist the person still in the apartment. The person found in the apartment was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for severe burn injuries to the upper body. The one resident who attempted to assist the injured party suffered burns to their hands and another resident in the building was

treated for smoke inhalation and were cared for by Firefighters on-scene until a second and third ambulance arrived and were able to take over medical care.

After ventilating the building, the majority of residents were able to return to their units. Osoyoos Fire Rescue is working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner on investigating the cause of this fire. The cause is still undetermined. The fire alarm was activated in the building and allowed the other residents time to evacuate. The fire was contained to the of origin.