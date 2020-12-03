Osoyoos CU closed

“We understand how important it is to be transparent right now which is why we wanted to give you an important update about our operations and recent exposure.

One of our staff (who doesn’t interact with the public in branch) tested positive for COVID-19. They are now self-isolating at home and will be doing so until they fully recover. Rest assured, we are doing everything possible to keep both our team and the public safe.

As such, we will be closed for the next 48 hours as we perform a thorough deep-cleaning of our location to ensure everyone’s safety.

This includes using safe anti-COVID cleaners and wiping down all relevant surfaces. During this time, ATMs and online banking will still be available for use. You can also reach our team by phone if needed 250.495.6522.

We have also been in contact with both Interior Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control to ensure we continue to keep both our team and members safe moving forward.

Website: Osoyoos Credit Union