Osoyoos Council News

Council approved the application for an amendment to Development Variance Permit No. 20-04 and authorized staff to proceed with the notification process which advises of Council’s intention to authorize the amendment at the March 23rd Regular Council meeting. If authorized this amendment would allow for a change in location for one of the signs at the development located at 8000 Vedette Drive.

Council authorized the borrowing of up to $150,000.00 from the Municipal Finance Authority for the purpose of completing the purchase of a new Telescopic Aerial Lift 2 Ton Platform Truck and that the loan be repaid within five years.

Council received a report from Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services, regarding the awarding of the following contracts:

Traffic Marking Services to Aardvark Pavement Marking Services to a maximum of $30,000.00

Project Management Services for an Osoyoos Childcare Centre expansion to Colliers Project Leaders for a maximum budget of $45,000.00

Supply of a new Scale House to the Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill to Nudigz Contractors Ltd for $91,944.25 plus applicable taxes

Council formally approved a one-year extension for the Fire Protection Mutual Aid Agreement and authorized the Mayor and Corporate Officer to execute the agreement on behalf of the Town of Osoyoos. The agreement between the Town, RDOS and its member municipalities, Hedley Improvement District, Oliver Fire Protection District, and Osoyoos Rural Fire Protection District is an industry best practice that allows communities to share resources in times of need.

Bylaws

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.133, 2021 was read for a first and second time and Council directed staff to proceed with the notification of a public hearing in the Times-Chronicle newspaper. If adopted this amendment would add Outdoor Recreation as a permitted use to all properties within the M-1 Zone, which would allow for the extension of the Archery Club’s lease with the Town.

Business Licence Amendment Bylaw No. 1045.37, 2021 was read for the first three times. If adopted this amendment would clarify where stationary food trucks vs food trailers may be located, amend the number of food trucks or food trailers permitted on public and private properties, and update the approval process to align with the Delegation of Authority Bylaw.

5 Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 1371, 2021 was read for the first three times. The Community Charter requires municipalities to prepare a Financial Plan for a period of five years, which is adopted annually by bylaw.